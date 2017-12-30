Virat Kohli-led India have landed in South Africa. Today (December 30), they launched their preparations for the three-Test series in Cape Town. However, before the tour opener from January 5, 2018, Kohli and his men have been invited for another challenge!

While Kohli and his team-mates sweated out in the "nets" in Cape Town on Saturday, South African Tourism wants the Indian players to get some adrenaline rush off the field.

The official Twitter page of South African Tourism tweeted to Kohli to try shark-cage diving in Hermanus, which is 120.6 kilometres away from Cape Town, the venue for first Test.

"Hey @imVKohli we're looking forward to some nail-biting Cricket. Before the on-field action begins, how about some off-beat adventure with the team! Come, seek the adrenaline rush of shark-cage diving in Hermanus. Are the men in blue up for the challenge," South African Tourism's Twitter handle wrote. This tweet was retweeted by Cricket South Africa's (CSA) official handle.

According to Hermanus Tourism's website, tourists have more than 300 activities to do including whale watching, shark-cage diving.

"More than 300 activities include whale watching, shark-cage diving in Walker Bay, abseiling, treetop tours, quad biking and a 27 hole Hermanus golf course. Discover our wine route, art route, speciality shops and pamper boutiques.

"Escape to nature and breathe the champagne air along our spectacular cliff paths. Meet the world's only Whale Crier as he alerts you to the whereabouts of the whales by blowing his kelp horn. Admire the diverse floral fynbos kingdom while hiking or biking in the Fernkloof Nature Reserve or laze on one of our pristine Blue Flag beaches," it said.

Hermanus is a 90-minute drive from Cape Town, it added. "Greater Hermanus is situated only 90 minutes drive from Cape Town on the southern coast of the Western Cape along the Cape Whale Coast Route. The seaside village of Hermanus, promises to enchant visitors all year round - you'll wish you could stay longer!"

Will Kohli, who recently got married to Anushka Sharma, respond to the off-field challenge or focus only on cricket?