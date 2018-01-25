South Africa today (January 25) announced a 15-man squad for the first three ODIs of the six-match series against India starting in Durban on February 1. Paceman Lungi Ngidi has been rewarded for his excellent performance in the Test rubber against the Virat Kohli-led side.

21-year-old Ngidi won the Man-of-the-match award for his seven-wicket haul in the second Test against India in Centurion. He impressed with his pace on debut and now he is set to win his ODI cap. He is currently playing in the third Test against India in Johannesburg.

There is another uncapped player in the squad along with Ngidi. It is 27-year-old right-hand batsman Khaya Zondo. Faf du Plessis will lead the side.

"This is a continuation of vision 2019 as we develop our squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England," Cricket South Africa's (CSA) National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zondi said on Thursday.

Zondi praised Ngidi, who has played two Tests and three T20Is. "Lungi has achieved a remarkable double in being named Man of the Match on both his T20 and Test match debuts and he now gets the chance to show what he can do in the 50 overs format," he said.

"Khaya has been on the fringes of selection for some time now which included leading the South Africa A side on their recent 50 overs campaign against the England Lions. He forms part of our vision to give opportunities to fringe players and we will continue this policy throughout the build-up to the World Cup.

"It is good to have both Morne (Morkel) and Chris (Morris) back in the squad as the 2019 World Cup is little more than a year away now," Zondi added.

South Africa have claimed the three-Test rubber 2-0 with the final Test currently under way in Johannesburg. After the six ODIs, the teams will be involved in three T20Is.

South Africa ODI squad

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

India ODI squad

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Fixtures

1st ODI (Day/Night): 1 February (Thursday), Kingsmead, Durban, 4.30 PM IST (1 PM Local, 11 AM GMT)

2nd ODI: 4 February (Sunday), Supersport Park, Centurion, 1.30 PM IST (10 AM Local, 8 AM GMT)

3rd ODI (D/N): 7 February (Wednesday), Newlands, Cape Town, 4.30 PM IST (1 PM Local, 11 AM GMT)

4th ODI (D/N): 10 February (Saturday), New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 4.30 PM IST (1 PM Local, 11 AM GMT)

5th ODI (D/N): 13 February (Tuesday), St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 4.30 PM IST (1 PM Local, 11 AM GMT)

6th ODI (D/N): 16 February (Friday), Supersport Park, Centurion, 4.30 PM IST (1 PM Local, 11 AM GMT)