Former captain Sourav Ganguly wants a change to the Indian playing XI for the second Test against South Africa in Centurion.

India, who are trailing 0-1 after losing the three-Test series opener in Cape Town, face the Proteas at Supersport Park from Saturday (January 13).

Speaking to India Today TV, Ganguly said India need to drop Shikhar Dhawan and pick KL Rahul. However, he wanted the team management to persist with Rohit Sharma, who failed in both innings at Newlands. Rohit was picked ahead of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

"I would actually play five bowlers and play KL Rahul in place of Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul because he has done well in overseas conditions. I would give Rohit Sharma one more opportunity. I wouldn't tinker with the bowling line-up. All the batters have not scored runs," Ganguly said.

He added, "There's not been a single fifty from the order. You got to put this behind and try and comeback stronger in the next Test. Preparation is important and India have lost a bit there and faced not much of criticism. So India will have to fight their way into the next match."

Ganguly, who is now the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), felt Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri might not change the team for Centurion Test.

"I don't think Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri will change the team straightaway. There is a possibility that one of them (Ajinkya Rahane or KL Rahul) may come back. It could be Ajinkya Rahane in the middle in place of Rohit Sharma and there's a possibility of KL Rahul coming at top of the order.

"India will have to bottle down and fight hard in the batting. The wicket in Centurion will be quick as well. It will have a lot more bounce than Cape Town. It may not seam as much as Cape Town but it will be lot quicker," he said.