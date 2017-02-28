Soundarya Rajinikanth was involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday, February 28, when the car she was travelling in hit an auto in Alwarpet, Chennai. The issue was settled before a case was to be registered at the nearby police station.

Reports say that Soundarya Rajinikanth's car hit the three-wheeler, injuring the auto driver, who threatened to register a case against her. Before the issue went out of control, she made a call to Dhanush, who came to the spot to solve the issue.

Dhanush reportedly offered the auto driver compensation for the accident and the best medical treatment. The auto driver was convinced and decided to drop his plan of filing a case.

Currently, Soundarya Rajinikanth is directing Dhanush in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. The shooting of the film, which has Amala Paul in the female lead, is underway.

This is her second directorial venture after her first movie Kochadaiiyaan with her father and superstar Rajinikanth bombed at the box office. She had taken a break from films following her marriage to a businessman.

Now, Soundarya Rajinikanth's relationship with him has ended. As a result, she is returning to films. Her forthcoming flick is a sequel to hit movie Velaiilla Pattadhari. Bollywood actress Kajol Devgn is playing an important role in the film while Amala Paul is the female lead. Samuthirakani, Vivek, Saranya and others are also in the cast.