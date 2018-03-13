According to reports, it was revealed that Rohit Shetty has approached Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier for a role in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. The actress, who is reportedly having a small role in the movie, will share screen space with her favorite star.

While it would be interesting to watch the two share the screen, we still feel that Priya might not create the same magic as she creates with her Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul.

The two stars became internet sensation last month after Priya's wink and Roshan's reaction to her wink went viral, and their cute love-filled moments won several hearts.

Ever since the viral video, from Omar Lulu's upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love, the two stars are sharing some awe-worthy photos on their Instagram accounts that show that they make an adorable couple, both on and off-screen.

In the recent photos shared by Roshan on his Instagram account, the two stars are seen using a Snapchat filter and posing for the camera. Both the stars are seen twinning in pink. Fans took to the comments section to share some love for the on-screen couple.

A post shared by Roshan Abdul Rahoof (@roshan_abdul_rahoof) on Mar 13, 2018 at 1:03am PDT

Priya is slowly becoming one of the most in-demand young actresses in Bollywood now. There are reports suggesting that the 18-year-old has been signed on to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. The Rohit Shetty directorial will see the young star in a prominent role if she says yes.

Apart from that, Times of India also reports that the actress has been approached by the Pink director. Oru Adaar Love director Lulu told the publication that Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has reached out to the star.

"She is in talks with both Aniruddha and Rohit Shetty. The offer is to play a character role in Ranveer's film. She isn't a lead but it's a prominent character." The actress had said in the past that she was a huge fan of Ranveer. "She says that she wants to take some time to choose wisely," he added.

While she charts down her Bollywood journey, Priya will be seen paired opposite Roshan in Oru Adaar Love releasing in June this year.