British luxury car maker Aston Martin has unveiled a special edition V8 Vantage S called the Great Britain edition. Commissioned by Gaydon-based automaker's in-house customisation wing Q by Aston Martin, the Great Britain edition is limited to just five units in drop-top avatar.

Interestingly, the Great Britain edition will not be sold in the UK. It is a China only model unveiled at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition that started on April 18.

Aston Martin claims the special edition celebrates British culture and craftsmanship. The car is draped in Stratus White body paint combined with blue accents on the ORVM caps, rear diffuser, and on the taillights. Aston Martin' wing badge has been treated in red, white, and blue touches to further set it apart from the regular V8 Vantage S.

To complement Blue touches on the exterior, the Great Britain edition's interior gets Aurora Blue leather with quilting exclusive to the series. Union Jack embroidery on the central armrest, along with anodised blue rotary knobs for the dashboard rounds off the British-ness of the special edition.

There are no mechanical changes or upgrades and it is a pure design exercise by the company. However each unit will cost a whopping £236,000. The roadster model will be powered by the same 4.7-litre V8 engine that develops at 430bhp of power and 490Nm of torque. It will run from stand still to 100kmph in 4.8 seconds and max out at 305kmph.

Q by Aston Martin also revealed another special edition of Vantage S V8 and V12 in February. Christened as Red Bull Racing Edition, the limited run model has been introduced to celebrate British marquee's partnership with Formula 1 outfit Red Bull Racing. Another design exercise, this special edition boasts of Red Bull Racing F1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen's signatures adorning both sill and inspection plaques.