After nearly a month long theatre strike in Kerala, much awaited Malayalam movies, including Jomonte Suviseshangal, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Fukri and Ezra are set to see the light of day soon.

While Dulquer Salmaan's family entertainer is scheduled to be the first big-budget release of the year on January 19, the Mohanlal-starrer will be released on the next day on January 20. However, confusion regarding the release date of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol has surfaced online, with many stating that the family entertainer will hit the screens on Republic Day, Janaury 26. In response to the news, Sophia Paul, who has bankrolled the movie, has slammed the rumours surrounding its release date via her social media page.

"MUNTHIRIVALLIKAL THALIRKKUMBOL, A JANUARY 20TH RELEASE !! My movie Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is releasing on JANUARY 20TH. A lot of fake news has been spreading around the media that the release will be on January 26th. IT IS A FALSE NEWS !! Our release date January 20th is confirmed and there will be no changes to this date."

Meanwhile, National Film Award winning director Dr Biju, who had released his movie Kaadu Pookunna Neram in nearly 40 screens on January 6, despite the ongoing theatre strike in Kerala, has extended his support to Sophia. "How can a person or association decide the release date of a movie without the consent of producer? Isn't the producer, who must decide when a film has to be released? Who has the right to change the date when the producer of Munthirivallikal wants to release it on 20th? After Liberty Basheer left the scene, have we come up with a bigger evil? [translated from Malayalam]," the filmmaker posted on his Facebook page.

With the latest confirmation by Sophia, it has to be noted that the Mohanlal-starrer will be locking horns with young star Dulquer's movie, which is the directorial venture of Sathyan Anthikad. However, both the family entertainers are expected to get a good opening day business owing to the huge fan following the actors enjoy in the state.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which marks the maiden association of Mohanlal with Vellimoonga-fame Jibu, also stars Anoop Menon, Meena, Aima Sebastian, Neha Saxena, Bindhu Panicker and Sanoop Santhosh in significant roles.