Japanese consumer electronics major, Sony is reportedly planning to launch a new line of Xperia X series phones in India early next month.

The company is hosting a product launch event in New Delhi on April 4. In the media invite, Sony has confirmed to launch Xperia phones, but there is no specific mention of the phone series.

In late February, Sony unveiled four new phones – Xperia XZ premium, the XZs, Xperia XA1 and the XA1 Ultra at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. However, it is widely reported that the company intends to release only the Xperia XZs model.

As the name suggests, it is the compact version of the flagship Xperia XZ Premium. Unlike rival brands, which offer smaller models with sub-par specifications, Sony doesn't compromise much in the internal hardware of the Xperia XZs.

Except the size, it comes with top-of-the-line specifications. It flaunts ALKALEIDO metal back, which exudes premium shine and feel. On the front, It sports a 4.6-inch full HD display and comes endowed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage and 2,900mAh cell with fast charging technology.

The new Sony mobile also comes with state-of-the-art camera hardware, which includes a 19MP Motion Eye camera capable of recording ultra slow-motion videos at 960fps.

On the front too, it houses an impressive 13MP camera with wide-angle field of view having 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS sensor.

Going by the specifications, the Xperia XZs is likely to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs.40,000.

Watch this space for latest news on Sony phones.

Key specifications of Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs: