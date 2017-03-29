Sony, Xperia XZ Premium, MWC 2017, Xperia XZs, Barcelona,launch, 5G ready, launch, specifications, price
Sony tipped to launch Xperia XZ series with top-notch camera in India soonSony Official News website (screen-shot)

Japanese consumer electronics major, Sony is reportedly planning to launch a new line of Xperia X series phones in India early next month.

The company is hosting a product launch event in New Delhi on April 4. In the media invite, Sony has confirmed to launch Xperia phones, but there is no specific mention of the phone series.

In late February, Sony unveiled four new phones – Xperia XZ premium, the XZs, Xperia XA1 and the XA1 Ultra at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. However, it is widely reported that the company intends to release only the Xperia XZs model.

As the name suggests, it is the compact version of the flagship Xperia XZ Premium. Unlike rival brands, which offer smaller models with sub-par specifications, Sony doesn't compromise much in the internal hardware of the Xperia XZs.

Except the size, it comes with top-of-the-line specifications. It flaunts ALKALEIDO metal back, which exudes premium shine and feel. On the front, It sports a 4.6-inch full HD display and comes endowed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage and 2,900mAh cell with fast charging technology.

The new Sony mobile also comes with state-of-the-art camera hardware, which includes a 19MP Motion Eye camera capable of recording ultra slow-motion videos at 960fps.

On the front too, it houses an impressive 13MP camera with wide-angle field of view having 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS sensor.

Going by the specifications, the Xperia XZs is likely to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs.40,000.

Key specifications of Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs:

Models Xperia XZ Premium Xperia XZs
Display 5.5-inch 4K HDR TRILUMINOS screen with X-Reality mobile picture engine and dynamic contrast enhancement and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back, sRGB 138% spectrum compared to standard videos (SDR) 5.2-inch full HD (1080p) screen with TRILUMINOS Display for mobile, X-Reality for mobile picture engine, Dynamic Contrast Enhancement
OS Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core CPU
RAM 4GB 4GB
Storage 64GB, expandable up to 256GB 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 256GB
Camera
  • Main: 19MP Motion Eye Camera, 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile memory stacked sensor, Pixel Pitch 1.22μm, Triple image sensing technology, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, 960 fps Super slow motion videos, Predictive Capture, 0.5 sec Quick Launch & Capture, Anti-distortion shutter, Low-light photo: ISO 12800 / 4000 (Video), HDR Photo, 25mm wide Sony's G Lens, F2.0 aperture, x8 Digital Zoom, BIONZ for mobile image-processing engine, SteadyShot with Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stablization), 4K recording, ultra slow motion video recording with 960fps
  • Front: 13MP camera with 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, 22mm Wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture
  • Main: 19MP Motion Eye camera with 1/ 2.3-inch Exmor RS, for mobile, memory stacked image sensor, Super slow motion 960fps video capture, Ant-distortion shutter, Triple image sensing technology, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, SteadyShot with Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization), 4K video recording, ultra slow motion video recording with 960fps
  • Front: 13MP camera with 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, 22mm wide angle lens, ISO6400, f/2.0 aperture
Battery
  • 3230mAh
  • Smart STAMINA
  • Battery Care
  • Qnovo Adaptive Charging
  • Qualcomm Quick Charging v3.0
  • 2900mAh
  • Smart STAMINA
  • Battery Care
  • Qnovo Adaptive Charging
  • Qualcomm Quick Charging v3.0
Network 4G-LTE Cat. 16 (5G ready also) 4G-LTE
Add-ons IP65/68 certifications, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), Type-C USB v3.1, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling, Clear Audio+, Stereo speaker with S-Force Front Surround, Stereo Recording, PS4 Remote Play IP65/68 certifications, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), Type-C USB v3.1, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling, Clear Audio+, Stereo speaker with S-Force Front Surround, Stereo Recording, PS4 Remote Play
Dimensions 156 x 77 x 7.9 mm 146 x 72 x 8.1 mm
Weight 195g 161g
Colours Luminous Chrome/Deepsea Black Ice Blue/ Warm Silver/Black
