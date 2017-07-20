After the resounding success of Sony's latest flick Spider-Man: Homecoming, the studio is planning to expand its Spider-Verse. And, it is already confirmed that Tom Hardy starrer Venom is soon going to be a part of Spidey universe.

Not only that, another villain-centric film Silver and Black featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat is also on its way. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Secret Life of Bees helmer) is on board to direct the movie.

Looking at the kind of movies Sony is making, there is chatter going on for another possible movie focusing on a Spidey villain. Fans have gone berserk guessing whether the names of Mysterio and Kraven could be next on Sony's list.

Having said that, Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch recently teased a Kraven movie as he said, "He's an awesome character. Let's just leave it at that."

Well, that is neither a confirmation nor a denial. Hence fans can expect a possible announcement about the Kraven movie very soon.

Kraven is Spider-Man's one of oldest foes in the comics who always hound web crawler. A stand alone Kraven will perfectly fit in the Sony's Spidey verse even it does not have complicated origin stories like Venom symbiote or Silver Sable or Black Cat.

While the future of the Kraven movie is not clear, Panitch told Variety, "If we get lucky enough to make more than one [Venom film] and continue the franchise, there are lots of opportunities."

Panitch hinted that Sony is definitely planning ahead of Venom and Silver & Black. The studio will promise to make more announcements in the upcoming months while Spidey's appearance is unsure.