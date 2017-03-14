Lisbeth Salander is back but not Rooney Mara.

The much-awaited sequel of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo will return to the big screen. But this time the film will see an entirely new cast along with a new director.

Director David Fincher will not direct The Girl In The Spider's Web. It will be directed by Don't Breathe helmer Fede Alvarez.

According to THR, the film will have an official release date. It is slated to release on October 5, 2018, opposite Jason Momoa starring Warner Bros.' superhero flick Aquaman.

Now all eyes are set on the new cast members of The Girl In The Spider's Web as the film will see a complete change in the cast. However, the search has already begun for the potential actresses to play Lisbeth Salander.

"Lisbeth Salander is the kind of character any director dreams of bringing to life. We've got a great script and now comes the most fun part — finding our Lisbeth," The Girl In The Spider's Web director Fede Alvarez said.

"I'm hugely excited and grateful for this opportunity. Sony has become family to me and I can't think of a more thrilling project to celebrate our relationship."

Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch said in a statement: "In all of contemporary literature, Lisbeth Salander is completely sui generis — probably one of the greatest female literary characters of all time in my view."

"Fede Alvarez is the perfect choice to direct. Fede is an amazing director with a unique vision of the world. In particular, his talent and skill in creating psychological intensity will bring Lisbeth Salander back into popular movie culture with a roar."

Fincher's 2011 thriller The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo featured Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander, opposite Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgard and Robin Wright. The film grossed a total of $233 million worldwide.