Sony is on Android 7.0 Nougat rollout spree of late, seeding the firmware to some of its popular devices. The latest handsets to receive Google's new operating system are Sony Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z3+ Dual.

The Japanese technology giant is one of the first OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to bring Android 7.0 Nougat update to its devices like the Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia X (F5121), Xperia X Dual (F5122) and Xperia X Compact (F5321) towards the end of last year. It also seeded the firmware to the Xperia Z5 family a couple of days ago.

Now, the Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z3+ Dual have received the OS update with build number 32.3.A.0.372 and contains security patch for the month of December, according to a report by XperiaBlog. The next device in line to get the OS is Xperia Z3 Plus.

Sony had earlier revealed that it will release Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z4 Tablet, Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia X, Xperia XA, Xperia XA Ultra and Xperia X Performance. However, it is not sure if the Xperia Z3, Z3 Compact and Z3 Tablet will get the firmware update.

Android 7.0 Nougat will come with new features like multi-window, direct reply notifications, VR interface, Extra power efficiency, Google Assistant, Clear All, Data saver, bundled notifications, improved Java 8 language support, and Instant Apps.

