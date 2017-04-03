Mobile arm of the Japanese smartphone-maker Sony launched the compact flagship mobile Xperia XZs in New Delhi on April 3.

As the headline suggests, 4.6-inch Xperia XZs comes with the state-of-the-art camera hardware. It boasts 19MP Motion Eye camera capable of recording ultra slow-motion videos at 960fps. It also features 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile memory stacked sensor, Pixel Pitch 1.22μm, Triple image sensing technology, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, Predictive Capture, 0.5 sec Quick Launch & Capture, Anti-distortion shutter, 4K video recording and more.

On the front too, it houses an impressive 13MP camera with wide-angle field of view having 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS sensor.

Other stipulated features include full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and 2,900mAh cell with fast charging technology.

When and where Sony Xperia XZs will be available in Indian stores:

The company has confirmed that Sony Xperia XZs will be up for pre-order between April 4 and April 10 on all Sony authorised brick-and-mortar stores and also on Flipkart. Those who book the device will get Sony's SRS-XB10 wireless Bluetooth speaker worth Rs. 4,990 free.

It costs Rs. 49,990 and will be available in three colours— black, ice silver and warm silver on April 11 onwards across the country.

As of now, there is no word on when Sony intends to launch the 5G-ready Xperia XZs Premium model in India.

Key specifications of Sony Xperia XZs: