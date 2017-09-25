Close After making a global impression by launching the latest iPhone series – iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X – on September 12, Apple is grabbing the headlines for bringing the new flagships to India on September 29. With just days to go for the official sale, one of Apple's prominent competitors – Sony – is making a winning statement in India.

While everyone is talking about the impressive cameras in the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, Sony wants to remind photography enthusiasts what it is capable of. Sony Xperia XZ1 was launched in India at an event in New Delhi on Monday, bringing a new premium camera-centric smartphone to the arena.

Sony Xperia XZ1 was originally launched at IFA earlier this year. The premium flagship smartphone by Sony comes with top-of-the-line features in a classic body. But the phone's camera shifted our focus from its old design.

Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with a 19MP Exmor RS sensor with 3D scanning feature, which is practically the main highlight. The smartphone can create images in 3D in real time in less than a minute and deliver results in high-resolution. With 3D imaging, not only your photos come alive, but also you can use them with augmented reality and even print them with professional help.

Sony Xperia XZ1 offers endless possibilities in terms of AR and 3D printing and more, the company claims. Once created, users can share 3D images with friends to make interactions livelier and apply 3D faces in games.

Apple's iPhone X with iOS 11's AR capabilities is pushing some serious limits on the augmented reality front, and with Sony's participation, the new technology seems to gain steady ground. It's only a time before other OEMs follow these companies' lead.

Besides the 3D mapping and AR capabilities, Sony's Motion Eye camera is an absolute charm to work with. If you're having a dejavu, it's because the Xperia XZ1 has the same camera sensor as the Xperia XZ Premium, which we reviewed in June.

Read: Sony Xperia XZ Premium Review

The 5-axis stabilization, new G Lens and BIONZ image processing give the Xperia XZ1's camera some sort of superpowers. The capability to capture at 960 frames per second, which is four times slower than any other smartphone in the market right now, lets you capture the impossible.

With the Xperia XZ Premium, we were quite impressed by the slow-motion capture, and the new handset is bound to offer the same experience. But the handset comes with new emotion predictive capture, which doesn't miss any moments. Finally, there's a predictive hybrid AF burst, which can lock focus on a moving subject and capture 10 images per second. Users can choose the best photo or stitch all the images and share it as a video.

There isn't much on the design, as the Xperia XZ1 still uses the premium metal loop design as seen in the Xperia XZ Premium. It is water resistant and comes with a Gorilla Glass 5 for extra durability. The phone packs a 5.2-inch Full HD HDR TRILUMINOS Display for mobile X-Reality, a 13MP selfie camera with 22mm wide f/2.0 aperture lens and a fingerprint sensor within the power/lock button.

Under the hood, there is no surprise as well. The Xperia XZ1 comes with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, Android Oreo and dual SIM card support. There is a 2,700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging and Quick Charge 3.0 to answer all your battery life concerns. We'll be testing the smartphone soon.

After the Xperia XZ Premium, we are confident that Sony has finally put an end to the annoying heating problems in Xperia smartphones. The Xperia XZ1 is likely to continue the new trend.

With all these features and specifications, Sony Xperia XZ1 costs Rs. 44,990 in India. The handset will be available in stores September 25 onwards. The phone comes with a free Quick Charger, 5 percent cash back on HDFC, ICICI cards, and a discount on new style stand cover for the Xperia XZ1.