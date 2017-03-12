Launched at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 at Barcelona, Sony's Xperia XZ Premium, is scheduled to go on sale in the second quarter. Sony fans, who don't like stand in the line to buy the flagship smartphone at a brick-and-mortar store, can now order online in Europe, months before it hit the stores.

E-commerce giant Amazon has commenced Xperia XZ Premium pre-order service in UK for £649 (approx. $789.70/Rs 52,511). The shipment of the device is said to begin on June 1.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium was one of the top attraction at the MWC. For the uninitiated, The Xperia XZ Premium comes with numerous unique features compared to the current crop of flagship phones, including the recently launched LG G6. It boasts of a 4K HDR display, which guarantees rich-viewing experience unmatched by any rival. It also boasts of the latest Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology and guess what, it supports Cat.9 LTE networks, which means it is 5G ready. The users will be able to download files close to 1gbps speed similar to ZTE Gigabit, which also made its debut at the MWC 2017.

Another notable aspect of the new phone is its photography hardware. It boasts of a state-of-the-art 19MP Motion Eye camera capable of recording ultra slow-motion videos at 960fps.

On the front too, the device houses an impressive 13MP camera with wide-angle field of view having 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS sensor.

Under-the-hood, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage and a 3,230mAh battery with a quick-charging technology.

Watch this space for latest updates on Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

Key specifications of Sony Xperia XZ Premium: