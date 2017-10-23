Japanese consumer electronics giant on Monday rolled out the much awaited Android Oreo to its flagship phone Xperia XZ Premium making it the first non-nexus (also non-Pixel) series to taste the Google's chocolate-milk cookie flavoured OS.

It is also the personal fastest record for Sony, as it was previously notorious for failing to meet multiple updates' deadlines. This news will definitely bring cheers to the loyal patrons, but they will also be hoping the software is bug-free.

What's new with Android Oreo update?

Android Oreo comes with a slew of improvements over the v7.0 Android Nougat including faster booting, extended battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experience, improved security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in applications.

A notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops.

Besides the enhancements incorporated by Google, Sony has also included value-added features to smoothen the user-experience on Xperia XZ Premium.

3D Creator: The company has brought in 3D scanning feature that was first introduced with Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact. It lets the user scan their face, head, food or any object, rendering it as a 3D avatar or free-form image in less than 60 seconds, and makes it easy to share on social media with friends or 3D print.

Predictive Capture (smile): This feature automatically starts buffering images when it detects a smile (even before the user presses the shutter button), allowing him/her to pick the best from up to four shots.

Autofocus burst: Recognises, tracks and captures sequences of moving objects in sharp focus for blur-free action shots.

Improved sound quality: Tuning improvements to the front-facing stereo speakers, and Qualcomm aptX™ HD audio support for high-quality sounds when using wireless headphones.

App Shortcuts: The company has revamped the app shortcuts, which allow easy access to actions, menus by long pressing the app icon.

Here's how to install Oreo update on Sony Xperia XZ Premium:

1. After getting the new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. Once the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. Your phone will re-start automatically after that.

4. The update is completed.

The OTA update roll-out process is being carried out in phases, so it will take several days to reach all corners of the world.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Other Sony Xperia series phones eligible for Oreo update:

The company has confirmed to release Android Oreo to Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia Touch and Xperia XA1 Plus.

