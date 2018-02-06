Among all the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Sony is the only company to have delivered Android Oreo to four smartphones, while rivals have barely begun to update just one mobile phone.

Now, owners of three 2016-based Sony handsets — the Xperia X, the Xperia X Dual and the Xperia X Compact series — will be able to get a taste of Google's latest chocolate-milk cookie-flavored OS across the world.

The new Android Oreo (build number: 34.4.A.0.364) weighs close to 1.2GB, reported Xperia Blog. Smartphone owners are advised to clear space for a glitch-free installation.

Here's How to install Android Oreo update on Sony Xperia X and X Compact:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

The OTA update roll-out process is being carried out in phases, so it will take several days to reach all corners of the world.

Until then, device owners can check for the update manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

What's coming in Android Oreo update?

Android Oreo brings numerous improvements over the v7.0 Android Nougat, such as faster booting, extended battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in apps.

A notable aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps devices recover from constant bootloops.

In addition to the improvements incorporated by Google, Sony has also included value-added features to improve the user-experience on the Xperia XZ Premium.

3D Creator: The company has brought in the 3D scanning feature first introduced with the Xperia XZ1 and the Xperia XZ1 Compact. It lets the user scan their face, head, food or any object, rendering it in a 3D avatar or free-form image in less than 60 seconds, and makes it easy to share on social media with friends or 3D print it.

Predictive Capture (smile): This feature automatically starts buffering images when it detects a smile (even before the user presses the shutter button), allowing him/her to pick the best from a selection of up to four shots.

Autofocus burst: Recognises, tracks and captures sequences of moving objects in sharp focus for blur-free action shots

Improved sound quality: Tuning improvements to the front-facing stereo speakers, and Qualcomm aptX™ HD audio support for high-quality sounds when using wireless headphones

App Shortcuts: The company has revamped the app shortcuts, which allow easy access to actions menus by long pressing the app icon.

Sony Xperia series phones eligible for Android Oreo update:

For the uninitiated, the company has already released Android Oreo to the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs. Now, it is being rolled out to Xperia X and Xperia X Compact.

Sony is expected to expand the software release program to the Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia Touch and Xperia XA1 Plus in the coming months.

