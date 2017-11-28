After releasing Android Oreo to the flagship Xperia XZ Premium in record time, Sony has commenced rolling out Google's latest chocolate-milk cookie flavoured mobile OS to three more devices.

Sony Xperia XZ, XZs and the X Performance owners in several regions across the world are receiving Android Oreo (build version: 41.3.A.0.401), reported Xperia Blog, Sony Community website.

With the release of the Oreo update to the Xperia XZ Premium (in October), Xperia XZ, XZs and the X Performance, Sony is the lone third-party Android phone-maker to offer Oreo update to so many devices in such a short period, while other brands are yet to roll-out even for one of their mobile series.

Sony's move to offer Oreo update in such period of time will definitely help the brand to earn the loyalty of Xperia phone series owners and also spread the word on the company's good work, thereby attracting more consumers in the long run.

Here's How to install Android Oreo update on Sony Xperia XZ, XZs and X Performance:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

The OTA update roll-out process is being carried out in phases, so it will take several days to reach all corners of the world.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

What's coming with Android Oreo update?

Android Oreo comes with a slew of improvements over the v7.0 Android Nougat including faster booting, extended battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in applications.

A notable aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops.

Besides the improvements incorporated by Google, Sony has also included value-added features to improve the user-experience on Xperia XZ Premium.

3D Creator: The company has brought in 3D scanning feature first introduced with Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact. It lets the user scan their face, head, food or any object, rendering it as a 3D avatar or free-form image in less than 60 seconds, and makes it easy to share on social media with friends or 3D print.

Predictive Capture (smile): This feature automatically starts buffering images when it detects a smile (even before the user presses the shutter button), allowing him/her to pick the best from a selection of up to four shots.

Autofocus burst: Recognises, tracks and captures sequences of moving objects in sharp focus for blur-free action shots.

Improved sound quality: Tuning improvements to the front-facing stereo speakers, and Qualcomm aptX™ HD audiosupport for high-quality sounds when using wireless headphones.

App Shortcuts: The company has revamped the app shortcuts, which allow easy access to actions menus by long pressing the app icon.

Sony Xperia series phones eligible for Android Oreo update:

The company has confirmed to release Android Oreo to Xperia XZ Premium (already updated), Xperia X, Xperia X Performance (update currently rolling out), Xperia XZ (update currently rolling out), Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZs( update currently rolling out), Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia Touch and Xperia XA1 Plus.

