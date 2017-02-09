In what could be termed as a bonanza for Sony PlayStation 3 owners, the official PlayStation Now service has been updated with as many as 12 additional games. Check out below the list of the most prominent games that have been added to PS Now:

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Bladestorm: The Hundred years War

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Samurai Warriors 4

Quantum Theory

Yaiba Gaiden Z

Ninja Gaiden 3

List of some of the most popular PS Now games, till now:

Red Dead Redemption

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

The Last of Us

Mortal Kombat

WWE 2K15

Mafia II

Injustice Gods Among Us

NBA 2K14

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution

Dark Souls II

Wheel of Fortune

Sonic Generations

Batman: Arkham Origins

BEYOND: Two Souls

Saint's Row IV

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Jeopardy

Saint's Row 2

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Tomb Raider

Catherine

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

God of War III

Dead to Rights Retribution

Ultra Street Fighter IV

The Sly Collection

God of War Ascension

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Farming Simulator 15

Free PS Plus games applicable to PS4, PS3 and PS Vita consoles during February 2017

The free Sony PS Plus games, applicable to members of PS Plus, owning PS4; PS3 and PS Vita consoles, can be found below:

For Sony PS4 users:

Not a Hero

LittleBigPlanet 3

For Sony PS3 users:

Starwhal

Anna – Extended Edition

For Sony PS Vita users: