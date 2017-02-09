In what could be termed as a bonanza for Sony PlayStation 3 owners, the official PlayStation Now service has been updated with as many as 12 additional games. Check out below the list of the most prominent games that have been added to PS Now:
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Bladestorm: The Hundred years War
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Quantum Theory
- Yaiba Gaiden Z
- Ninja Gaiden 3
List of some of the most popular PS Now games, till now:
- Red Dead Redemption
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- The Last of Us
- Mortal Kombat
- WWE 2K15
- Mafia II
- Injustice Gods Among Us
- NBA 2K14
- Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
- Dark Souls II
- Wheel of Fortune
- Sonic Generations
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Saint's Row IV
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Jeopardy
- Saint's Row 2
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Tomb Raider
- Catherine
- Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
- God of War III
- Dead to Rights Retribution
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- The Sly Collection
- God of War Ascension
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Farming Simulator 15
Free PS Plus games applicable to PS4, PS3 and PS Vita consoles during February 2017
The free Sony PS Plus games, applicable to members of PS Plus, owning PS4; PS3 and PS Vita consoles, can be found below:
For Sony PS4 users:
- Not a Hero
- LittleBigPlanet 3
For Sony PS3 users:
- Starwhal
- Anna – Extended Edition
For Sony PS Vita users:
- Ninja Senki DX
- TorqueL.
Quick Links