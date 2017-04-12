Sony's Xperia XA1, which broke covers at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event in February, has made its way to India. The new Xperia XA1 is a mid-tier smartphone and the highlight of the device is its camera.

It boasts feature-rich 23MP camera with ½.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, quick launch & capture, low-light photo: ISO 6400, 24mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens, 5x Clear Image Zoom, Steady Shot.

On the front, the Xperia XA1 houses an 8MP camera with 1/4-inch Exmor R image sensor and low-light photo: up to ISO 3200 capability.

Other stipulated features include 5.0-inch HD screen, Android Nougat OS, MediaTek P20 series CPU with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 2,300mAh cell with fast charging capability.

Sony's Xperia XA1 costs Rs. 19,990 and is available at all authorised retail stores across India.

Competition:

The new Sony phone will be up against the popular Moto G5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Galaxy C7 Pro, Huawei Honor 6X and Asus Zenfone 3, among others.

As of now, there is no word on when Sony intends to release the phablet variant Xperia XA1 Ultra.

Key specifications of Sony XA1: