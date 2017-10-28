Japanese smartphone maker Sony has launched two new mid-range smartphones -- Xperia R1 Plus and R1 -- exclusively for the Indian market. The all new Sony Xperia R1 Plus and Xperia R1 will arrive with a price tag of Rs 14,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively.

Both the smartphones will be available for purchase from November 10. According to Fonearena, Xperia R1 Plus and R1 will come with a 5.2-inch HD 2.5 D curved glass screens. The new flagships are backed by Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core SOC clocked at 1.4GHz, and runs on Android Nougat 7.1, which can be upgraded to Android Oreo 8.0.

Xperia R1 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, while Xperia R1 Plus will be launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. Both the devices can expand memory up to 128GB.

Moving on to the camera, the new flagships sport a 13MP rear shooter lenses with LED Flash, along with Exmor Sony Sensor, and Hybrid Autofocus. The smartphones come with a 8MP front-facing selfie camera with 76-degrees of wide angle lenses which gives an excellent selfie experience.

Sony Xperia R1Plus and Xperia R1 are backed by non-removable 2,620mAH battery.

Both the phones offer dual SIM 4G VoLTE connection, with 3.5mm audio jack and FM radio. The new flagship comes in two colour variants -- Black and Silver.