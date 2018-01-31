The biggest mobile-centric event, Mobile World Congress, is fast approaching and all major brands are gearing up to release their best products. Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia, and others are some prominent names that'll be the centre of attraction at the annual trade show in Barcelona next month, but Sony isn't the one to be missed.

Rumours are rife about a new flagship from Sony, dubbed as Xperia XZ Pro, coming next month. The 2018 Sony flagship is going to be a massive overhaul compared to all of its predecessors, and the biggest change is the departure of those unsightly thick bezels on the front. But the latest report has something quite exciting that'll complement the design upgrade.

Taking a page from Apple's playbook for iPhone X, Sony is reportedly using high-quality OLED display panels for its upcoming Xperia XZ Pro, Business Korea reported. But the Japanese tech giant is procuring those OLED panels from LG Display, which provides P-OLED screens for flagships like LG V30 and Google Pixel 2 XL.

Apple chose Samsung to be the sole provider for iPhone X OLED displays, while Sony is leveraging its long-standing partnership with LG Display, which already provides OLED panels for Sony TVs, to make smartphone-sized OLED panels.

As rumours have stated, Sony is going with an edge-to-edge display with slimmer bezels around the display. It'll even adopt 18:9 aspect ratio so users won't have trouble holding a smartphone with a large 5.7-inch display. Adding to that, the OLED display will have a 4K screen resolution – delivering the ultimate viewing pleasure.

Sony Xperia XZ Pro will be pitted against the likes of iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9 and the next-gen iPhones coming this year. The handset is packing sufficient ammunition before going head-on into the battlefield.

An earlier leak pointed out some key features of the Xperia XZ Pro that'll make this new flagship a worthy competitor. Sony is likely to pack dual cameras in the phone, with 18MP+12MP sensors at the back and a 13MP for selfies. It'll naturally choose the best processor in the house – the Snapdragon 845 – and pair it with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Xperia XZ Pro is going to be powered by a 3,420mAh battery and it'll have Sony's signature IP68 water and dust proof certification. With all this, the estimated cost of the phone is pegged at around ¥6,000 (Rs 59,600) or more.

Are you interested in Sony's remodelled flagship? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.