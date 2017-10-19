Google is ready to roll out Android 8.1 Oreo update in the coming weeks, but there are a lot of smartphones yet to be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. Some handset makers such as Lenovo, Nokia, OnePlus, Motorola and others have confirmed release of the latest Android software for their phones, Sony steps in to make a similar announcement.

Sony Xperia XZ1 was one of the first flagships to get Android 8.0 Oreo, and now the new software is making its way to the eloquent flagship Xperia XZ Premium. The handset, which was launched in June as a flagship-rival to most brands, was well-received by critics for its design and impressive camera. With Android 8.0 Oreo update, the Xperia XZ Premium will get some useful features.

The Japanese tech giant has already confirmed that the Oreo update will be available to most of its devices, including Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia Touch and Xperia XA1 Plus, without a precise timeline. But the Xperia XZ Premium owners can expect the new software to arrive in December.

This was confirmed by Sony Japan while announcing the new red colour version of the handset in its home country. While it is yet to be confirmed by the company, devices in other markets are expected to get the new software around the same time.

With the new software, the Xperia XZ Premium will get new features like prefetching smile, autofocus continuous shooting, 3D creator. Other Android 8.0 Oreo features coming to the handset include new notifications, support for Picture-in-Picture Mode, improvements in connectivity, new emojis, improved WebView API, multiple display support, new keyboard features, security and feature enhancements, and improved Doze Mode.

The 3D creator is a cool feature that was introduced in the Xperia XZ1 smartphone, and we had hands-on experience with it. Sony is pushing for AR abilities and 3D printing with this new feature, and comes as a useful addition to existing Xperia XZ Premium owners without having to upgrade to the new handset.