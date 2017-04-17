Ever felt the need to disconnect from all the noise in the world? Sony's new extra bass headphones might be just for you. Three new Sony headphones were launched in India on Monday, expanding the company's lineup of audio peripherals with premium quality and affordable price in check.

Sony launched three new headphones bearing the model numbers – MDR-XB950B1, MDR-XB550AP, MDR-XB510AS – to meet different users' demands. All three headphones offer the company's proprietary extra bass technology to connect your senses to all the heavy-hitting bass lines and beat drops.

While the premium MDR-XB950B1 comes with wireless functionalities, the MDR-XB550AP, MDR-XB510AS come with wired support. As for the pricing, the in-ear MDR-XB510AS headphones cost Rs 2,790, the MDR-XB550AP is Rs 3,290 and the wireless MDR-XB950B1 comes with a price tag of Rs 12,990.

Let's start with the costliest headphone model of the trio. The MDR-XB950B1 is designed for music lovers with convenience in mind. The wireless nature of the headphones makes it easy to use and connectivity via NFC and bluetooth helps connecting to the smartphone easier. Users can also download the Sony headphones connect app to enjoy a personalized experience and control your headphones from within the app.

The mobile phone app for the MDR-XB950B1 has a simplified interface, full access to sound controls, adjusts amplitude of audio signals for suitable listening experience, and also adjust the bass level using the clear bass feature.

Sony MDR-XB950B1 is built to last while delivering enhanced audio experience. It can last up to 18 hours of continuous wireless playback with 4 hours of charging. Even if you run out of battery, there's an option to connect the cable to continue using the headphones.

Design-wise, the headphones look premium with the metal headband and feel comfortable with ergonomically designed cushion ear-cups. These headphones are certainly in line with most premium models in the market. They come in two colours, black and blue.

Next up is the MDR-XB550AP, which caters to the need of those who want a premium music experience at an affordable cost. The wired headphones look a lot like the MDR-XB950B1 with its metal headband and on-ear cushions. The headphones have 30mm driver units to deliver superior bass, balanced sound and excellent low-frequency response.

There's an in-line remote to help users carry out the basic functions without having to take out the smartphone every time a track needs to be changed or answer an incoming call. Users can customize the default controls of the in-line remote by downloading the free smart key app from Google Play Store. These headphones come in five different shades, black, white red, blue and green.

Finally, we have the MDR-XB510AS in-ear sports headphones. They are certainly built to last and affordable as well. The earbuds are specially designed for a stable and comfortable fit. They are splash-proof and highly-sweat resistant, making them of great use for heavy workouts, cycling and hiking.

These earphones come with extra arc supporters and earbuds to match different users' needs and comfort. Along with the headphones, you get a cord adjuster, a clip and a mesh carrying case simply because you cannot compromise on comfort in the middle of your workouts.

Like the other two headphones in the new series, the MDR-XB510AS has multi-function button, built-in microphone and voice assist function. Both the wired headphones come with a 1.2m long wire, which is pretty standard. We will be reviewing these headphones to test their stability and comfort, so stay tuned.

The new Sony extra bass series headphones will be available across all Sony and other electronics stores in India starting April 20.