Singer Sonu Nigam became a centre of attention on Wednesday, April 19, after he got his head shaved in compliance to a fatwa issued against him by a Kolkata-based cleric. However, the latter said that he would not give him the promised Rs 10 lakh unless he fulfils the other two conditions.

Sonu has been in news for his tweets on the loud noise caused by azaan and prayers in other religious establishments like temples and gurdwaras. His comment on the micro-blogging site irked many, including West Bengal Minority United Council (WBMUC) vice president Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi.

The cleric had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who would shave Sonu's hair off, put a garland of shoes around his neck, and make him parade. In response to the fatwa, the singer got his head shaved off and demanded Syed to give that reward to the barber.

Nevertheless, the cleric now said that he would give the money only if Sony fulfils the other two conditions of wearing a garland of shoes around his neck and parade in public.

"Sonu Nigam has not done all the things I asked for, two out of the three things remain unfulfilled," he told ANI. "Will give reward of 10 lakh only when he does rest two – garland of old torn shoes and tour around the country," Syed added.

Meanwhile, a complaint was also filed against the 43-year-old singer for his morning azaan tweets under sections 294, 295, 295A, 296, 500, 501 of IPC.

Earlier, Sonu had raised eyebrows with his comments on Twitter. "God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India," he tweeted.

"And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison," he added. "I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity to wake up people who don't follow the religion. Why then? Honest? True?" he tweeted.