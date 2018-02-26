Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has won hearts for sure, and its box office collection tells the tale. The Kartik Aaryan-Nushrat Bharucha-starrer released with Karan Johar's Welcome To New York, but the latter turned out to be a disaster.

The first-weekend box office collection of both the movies are out, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is the winner. This movie has become the third-highest opening-weekend earner of 2018, after Padmaavat and PadMan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the details on social media. The rom-com opened with collections of Rs 6.25 crore, and earned Rs 9 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 11 crore on Sunday.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety emerges TRIUMPHANT... Does FANTASTIC biz over the weekend... Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr. Total: ₹ 26.57 cr. India biz... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

#SonuKeTituKiSweety should continue its WINNING STREAK on weekdays, as per current trending... The word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG... The film has won over youngistaan as well as the family audience... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

TOP 3 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu versions

2. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

3. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ₹ 26.57 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

On the other hand, Welcome to New York turned out to be a big disappointment from the first day itself. It opened with collections of Rs 65 lakh on February 23. On Day 2, the movie collected Rs 70 lakh and on Sunday the collection was Rs 75 lakh.

The total first-weekend collection of Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh's movie is Rs 2.10 crore, which was not even half of Luv Ranjan's flick's Day-1 business.

Welcome To New York failed to impress the viewers because of its multi-starrer cast's poor performance and a poor script. The movie featured Karan Johar in double role, Diljit, Sonakshi, Riteish Deshmukh and Lara Dutta. Rana Daggubati, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sushant Singh Rajput and Salman Khan made cameos.

International Business Times India reviewed the movie and the verdict was:

Welcome To New York is one movie that made me wonder if the producers had too much money to waste. Lastly, I was compelled to suffer those two hours of torture for my job, but you are not. So, don't welcome it.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety impressed viewers, although it received a mixed response from critics. Many compared it with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films. It starred PKP 2 actors -- Nushrat, Kartik and Sunny Singh in lead roles. We, too, reviewed the film and had this to say about it: