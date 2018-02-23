Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
The Pyaar Ka Punchnama vibe will be felt while watching Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, say Bollywood critics. But the audiences seem to love the Luv Ranjan directorial as they call it "entertaining."

The viewers have also lauded the actors Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. Luv has again brought the bromance factor in this flick and portrayed the actress in a negative light.

The movie will give you a hilarious glimpse into the dilemma of Sonu (Kartik) whose best friend Titu's life (Sunny) and his choices are taken over by his bride-to-be Sweety (Nushrat).

While the overprotective friend, Sonu, vows to separate her from Titu, Sweety, on the other hand, throws an open challenge to Sonu explaining to him that at the end, a girl always wins.

The movie brings back the Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha for the fourth time after Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015).

It looks like Luv will hit another blockbuster with this one as viewers have loved it. They say Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will connect with the youngsters. Celebs and critics have also said good things about the movie.

Here's what the audiences have to say about the movie: