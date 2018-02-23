The Pyaar Ka Punchnama vibe will be felt while watching Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, say Bollywood critics. But the audiences seem to love the Luv Ranjan directorial as they call it "entertaining."

The viewers have also lauded the actors Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. Luv has again brought the bromance factor in this flick and portrayed the actress in a negative light.

The movie will give you a hilarious glimpse into the dilemma of Sonu (Kartik) whose best friend Titu's life (Sunny) and his choices are taken over by his bride-to-be Sweety (Nushrat).

While the overprotective friend, Sonu, vows to separate her from Titu, Sweety, on the other hand, throws an open challenge to Sonu explaining to him that at the end, a girl always wins.

The movie brings back the Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha for the fourth time after Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015).

It looks like Luv will hit another blockbuster with this one as viewers have loved it. They say Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will connect with the youngsters. Celebs and critics have also said good things about the movie.

Here's what the audiences have to say about the movie:

#SonuKeTituKiSweety Hit hai boss perfect Dose of

Comedy, Romance, Bromance & above All@TheAaryanKartik 's Stellar Act — Mack SaahiL (@IemSaahil) February 23, 2018

When will India Grow up. We need more quality and deep layered films and not this over the top and Dull Affair Films like this Shit. Poor Job #SonuKeTituKiSweety — Mayank Bhatt (@mayankbhatt0305) February 23, 2018

What could've been a fun battle of the sexes turns out to be a damp squib with the silliest portrayal of women. Elders throw in the 'c' word as if to show how cool they are. Save for a few moments #SonuKeTituKiSweety Is just pyar ka punchnama in a new package. — Lekha Menon (@LekhaMenon1) February 23, 2018

Youngsters will connect with #SonuKeTituKiSweety — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) February 23, 2018

Lead actors are the lifeline of #SonuKeTituKiSweety... Kartik Aryan is fantastic, the scene-stealer... Nushrat Bharucha is in terrific form... Sunny Singh nails it with a convincing act... Ishita Raj and Alok Nath are delightful... Music is a big plus point... GO FOR IT. #SKTKS — varad mayee (@v1coolstuff) February 23, 2018

#SonuKeTituKiSweety superb movie — RAID 16 MARCH ?? (@AD_Gajendra) February 23, 2018