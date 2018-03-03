Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS) is unstoppable at the box office. The first-week collection of the rom-com has crossed Rs 50 crore, and has interestingly beaten the Friday business of Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety collected Rs 5.83 crore on its second Friday, while Pari on its release day collected only Rs 4 crore.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... Starts Week 2 with SUPER-STRONG numbers... Biz expected to grow *yet again* on Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr. Total: ₹ 51.77 cr. India biz... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has entered its second week and is doing exceptionally well at the box office.

Kartik's power-packed performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is making news everywhere. Viewers loved the bromance between Kartik and Sunny Singh more than the romance between Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny.

Luv Ranjan's movie opened impressively with an opening-day business of Rs 6.42 crore, and since then there has been no stopping this film.

SKTKS released along with Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh's multi-starrer film Welcome to New York last week, but the latter couldn't compete with SKTKS for too long.

Anushka Sharma's film Pari released this week, but failed to get an impressive opening considering her star power and a solo release, whereas Kartik's SKTKS stood tall at the box office. The movie seemed to have hit the right chords with viewers.

SKTKS has the third-highest opening for a movie released this year, after Padmaavat and PadMan.

If its collections continue down this path, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety looks set to enter the 100-crore club soon.