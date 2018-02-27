Luv Ranjan has another hit to his credit. After the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films' successful run, he has impressed viewers with his latest release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Starring Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, the movie is ruling the box office. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has become the third-highest opening-weekend grosser of 2018. Now, the film has passed the Monday test with flying colors.

After the first weekend, the actual test of the movies come on its first weekday (Monday). And Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety surprised everyone with its numbers.

On a working day, the movie earned Rs 5 crore. This is really a big number for the first weekday for any movie.

The total collection crossed Rs 30 crore and our prediction says that the film's first-week collection will touch Rs 45 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#SonuKeTituKiSweety SCORES on Mon too... Eyes ₹ 42 cr / ₹ 44 cr in Week 1, which makes it an INSTANT HIT... This film is not going to slow down soon... Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr. Total: ₹ 31.74 cr. India biz... #SKTKS."

And here is the overseas collection:

#SonuKeTituKiSweety reports HEALTHY numbers Overseas [275 screens]... Collects approx $ 730k [₹ 4.74 cr] in its opening weekend...

USA-Canada: $ 252k

UAE-GCC: $ 206k

Pakistan: $ 100k

ANZ and Fiji: $ 76k

UK: $ 46k#SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2018

The movie clashed with Karan Johar's Welcome To New York on February 23. While Luv's film won hearts, Welcome To New York turned out to be a disaster.

It starred KJo in a double role alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh and Lara Dutta. Rana Daggubati, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sushant Singh Rajput and Salman Khan had cameos in it.

On the other hand, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety impressed viewers, although it received mixed reviews from critics.