Samit Dravid decided to give a special birthday gift to his legendary father Rahul Dravid. On Tuesday (January 9), he smashed 150 in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 tournament (Group I, Division II).

The senior Dravid, who is currently in New Zealand as India Under-19 team's coach at ICC World Cup, celebrates his 45th birthday in two days' time - January 11. His son Samit has given a perfect gift to "The Wall".

Thanks to the right-handed Samit's big knock, his side - Mallya Aditi International School amassed 500/5 in 50 overs and won by 412 runs. In the run chase, the opposition - Vivekananda School were rolled over for a paltry 88 in 27.3 overs.

It was not only about Samit. Another son of a former India Test bowler too shone with the willow. Sunil Joshi's son Aaryan Joshi hit 154, the top scorer for Mallya Aditi International School.

It was a memorable day for sons of Dravid and Joshi. During their playing days, Dravid and Joshi had combined together for Karnataka's success. Now, their sons are in the same school team.

Joshi is currently in Bangladesh as their spin consultant. Bangladesh will host a tri-series One Day International tournament from January 15. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are the other two teams.

Scores in brief (Provided by KSCA)

Mallya Aditi International School: 500 for 5 in 50 overs [Johaan 82, Samit Dravid 150, Aaryan Joshi 154, Kaivalya 30, Akshaan 27] beat Vivekananda School: 88 all out in 27.3 overs [Johann 2/25, Kaivalya 3/20, Ishan 3/6, Agastya 2/4] by 412 runs.