Investigators probing the death of Kolkata-based model Sonika Chauhan have told a Bengali-language daily that actor Vikram Chatterjee, who was at the wheel when the car crashed and killed her, has confessed to speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Chatterjee was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Kolkata court on Monday.

He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash and negligent driving. In a three-day grilling, he coughed up every detail helping the police in re-enacting the crash that took place on April 29.

Rash driving

The Bengali actor, when summoned by the Tollygunje police earlier, did not admit to speeding. However, the forensic report revealed he was driving the car at 115 km per hour.

Was Vikram Chaterjee drunk?

While the Bedroom actor had initially told media that he had not consumed alcohol on the night of the accident, he, however, did not refute the claim during the questioning on Friday. He said he had not anticipated the police would scan the CCTV footage from the pub and gain a copy of his drink's bill.

Chatterjee said he and Chauhan had not engaged in any argument that night. The two of them were spending time as Chauhan was leaving for Bengaluru the next day.