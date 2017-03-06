Singer-songwriter Tommy Page, best known for the song I'll Be Your Everything, passed away on March 3 in New York. The cause of Page's death is still unclear, but the singer's friends say it was an apparent suicide, Billboard reported. He was 46.

Also Read: From GoT's Mag the Mighty to Bill Paxton, famous people who died in February

Journalist Michael Musto's Facebook post, which has now been deleted, said that the former singer was battling depression.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Page began his career as a recording artist for Sire Records and went on to work as a studio executive for Warner Bros and Reprise Records. In his career, Page recorded nine studio albums with the 18 track CD of his greatest ballads titled My Favorites, which was released in 2016.

During his career, the New Jersey-born star toured with New Kids On The Block and co-wrote his hit song I'll Be Your Everything with bandmates Danny Wood and Jordan Knight. After the news of Page's death broke, the bandmates tweeted in remembrance of the singer.

"In your darkness I pray you not find light! Your bright soul will continue to shine in my heart forever. #RIPTommyPage," Jonathan Knight-Rodr tweeted.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to Tommy Page's family. You will be forever missed. Rest In Peace our friend #RIPTommyPage," official Facebook page of the New Kids On The Block posted.

Billboard Entertainment Group President John Amato also mourned his death and issued a statement saying that Page was a magnetic soul. "We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tommy Page. He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer. Our thoughts are with his family," Amato said in a statement.