A song clip from the shooting spot of Suriya's upcoming movie Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (TSK) has been allegedly leaked online. The video reportedly spread like wildfire on internet and in platforms like WhatsApp.

Now, Vignesh Shivan, the director of TSK, has requested people not to spread the clip and requested them to watch it in theatres. "Guys ! Let's see and enjoy every bit of #TSK in theatres ! Please Don't share & entertain these clips that r circulating! #AnbanaFans. [sic]" Vignesh Shivan tweeted.

Meanwhile, the online fan clubs of Suriya have come forward to help the makers of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam to remove the links from websites, which illegally posted it. The fans have also requested the viewers to respect the hard work of the TSK team and not to watch the video clips online.

However, the shooting of TSK has almost been completed and the makers will open up on their release plans once they wrap up the shooting. "And about the #TSKUpdate .. We have a little bit of shootin left ! Once that's done .. We'll fix on the dates for everythin! Till then . [sic]" he tweeted.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is an action thriller in which Suriya and Keerthy Suresh are playing the leads. The film has Nandha, Karthik, Senthil, Saranya Ponvannan, Ramya Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Sathyan and others in the cast.

The film has Anirudh Ravichander's music, A Sreekar Prasad's editing and Dinesh Krishnan's cinematography.

The makers have plans to release the film in October and likely to be during Diwali festival.