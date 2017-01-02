The 59th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place on February 12. One of the most prestigious award functions of the year sees the who's who at the venue, celebrating what they truly love – music. While the nominees have been announced, the speculations about musical performances at the award function are doing the rounds.

Grammy Awards Nominations 2017: Beyonce, Adele come out big; check the full list here

The producers and panelist of the award night have dropped hints about Adele and Beyonce performing on the Grammy's night. In an interview to Billboard, the team behind the prestigious award function shared in an interview about the line-up for the night. The panel was questioned if Adele and Beyonce were performing at the function. "Very few people say no to the Grammys. Over all of the years I've been doing the show, there have been [only] three or four acts who've actually said no," Ken Ehrlich, the producer of the telecast explained.

So who are the three or four people? Not delving into the details, Ehrlich clarified that Adele and Beyonce have not refused to perform at the show. "We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February. We love a good horse race. It's a fine line: We love the competition aspect of it, but it's really more – here's the cliché – the family of music. I don't know how many of those three categories they're in together that we'll announce during the telecast, but we'll probably come pretty close. When you can start with that as a foundation for a show, you're in pretty good shape," Ehrlich shared.

One of the most prestigious musical functions, Grammys this year is being hosted by The Late Late Show host James Corden. The host will be replacing LL Cool J. "James Corden, in his own way, represents something very similar. He's a musician; he's got a Broadway background and sings. It's not just finding a comedian or an actor. It's someone that relates to what we do," says record producer Neil Portnow.