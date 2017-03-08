The song Mira Mira Meesam from Katamarayudu has impressed the music lovers and become a superhit. Director Kishore Kumar Pardasani credited its success to music director Anup Rubens.

The lyrical video of the track Mira Mira Meesam was released on the official YouTube channel of Aditya Music on March 3. The video has been viewed 2,922,058 times and liked by 184,705 in 5 days. The song has also received 10,833 comments and most of them are positive response for the soundtrack.

Kishore Kumar praised the music director for his work. "All the songs are good in the film and it is going to be a big album for him. The credit for the success of Mira Mira Meesam should go to Anup because the way he has composed it is amazing," the director said, in a video posted on the YouTube channel of NorthStar Entertainment.

Anup Rubens is happy to be part of power star Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu. Talking about the movie, the young musician said, "This is my second film with Dolly and I am very happy to work with him again after Gopala Gopala. It's musical film, which has six songs with some additional bits that we are going to release later."

Meanwhile, Anup Rubens thanked the fans of Pawan Kalyan for the success of Mira Mira Meesam. "We are very happy that recently released song Mira Mira Meesam went viral and impressed everyone. I thank everybody, especially PK fans for making the song superhit," the music director added.

The makers of Katamarayudu have planned to release the songs of the movie without a formal audio launch function. Instead, they have decided to a hold a pre-release function as part of its promotion and this event will be held in Hyderabad on March 18. The film is set to be released as Ugadi treat on March 24.