Descendants of the Sun couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will walk down the aisle in October, but their parents are yet to officially meet to discuss wedding details, new report claims.

The couple is reportedly arranging a meeting of their respective families in Daejeon.

"They're still scheduling the meeting," Joong Ki's agency Blossom Entertainment said in a statement. It looks like Joong Ki and Hye Kyo's work commitments do not leave them with much free time to schedule a meeting with their folks.

This comes amidst reports that Joong Ki's father does not approve of Hye Kyo. Although it is not known what led to these reports, his father was quick to slam these reports saying it was all a misunderstanding.

"[Song Joong Ki] is at the best age to get married so I'm glad he's engaged," the actor's father said, according to Soompi. "As parents, we've decided to respect our son's decision. People were saying I was against their marriage, but that's a misunderstanding."

The proud father added: "Now that my son will be having a stable family after marriage, I hope he works even harder to become an actor who can also be responsible for his household. I think my son will be able to achieve that."

Meanwhile, it looks like Hye Kyo will miss the VIP screening of her future husband's upcoming movie Battleship Island.

On July 18, a source from Hye Kyo's agency United Artists Agency (UAA) revealed that she will not be in Korea at the time of the special screening.

"Song Hye Kyo is currently taking part in overseas schedules that were planned beforehand. She will be returning to Korea next week, so she will not be able to attend the VIP film screening of The Battleship Island, which will be held on July 20," the statement read.