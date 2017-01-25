The popular South Korean show Descendants of the Sun is set to return to television soon. At a time when fans are expecting a sequel to Descendants of the Sun, the makers are planning to rerun the show in a different country.

Also Read: Song Joong Ki spotted with mystery woman

Descendants of the Sun, starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, will be aired in India for the first time. The love story will be broadcast on Zee's Zindagi Channel. The official website of the Zindagi Channel has confirmed the news, but it is yet to announce the premiere date.

Descendants of the Sun, which is one of the top rated shows in South Korea, aired on television last year. The drama series, which also featured Jin Goo, and Kim Ji-won, aired on KBS network from February 24 to April 14, 2016, for 16 episodes. The popularity of the show was so high that the makers aired three special episodes after the finale.

Descendants of the Sun is a love story about a Special Forces officer Yoo Shijin (Joong Ki) and a surgeon Kang Moyon (Hye Kyo). The show is about Shijin and Moyon's journey and how they fall in love despite their contrasting ideologies.

After the show got over, fans have been waiting for the second season of the show. Although makers have not confirmed about the second season, fans and several news websites have speculated that the show will return for the second season.

Last week, Joong Ki posted a photo with a mystery woman on his Instagram handle, which hinted that he might be shooting for the second season. Earlier, reports suggested that Joong Ki and Hye Kyo will begin shooting for the second season after winning big trophies at KBS Drama Awards 2016. However, there has been no official information about the same.