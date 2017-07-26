Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's engagement announcement took many by surprise, but not singer-turned-actress Lee Jung Hyun.

Recently, the actress revealed that she knew about her Battleship Island co-star's wedding plans even before he made it official.

"The truth is, I actually knew about the news beforehand," she said, according to Soompi. "I knew about it before Song Joong Ki revealed the news. And while it's true that I knew about it beforehand, I couldn't let anyone find out that I knew."

Jung Hyun also revealed that she wanted to perform at Joong Ki and Hye Kyo's wedding. But her offer was turned down.

"When I met him a while ago, I told him that I could sing the congratulatory song [for their wedding], but he declined. I prepared to do the congratulatory song with [my songs] 'Come' and 'Change,' but he adamantly stopped me and told me that Ok Joo Hyun was going to do it. He told me I could visit their home in the future after their marriage and congratulate them."

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo, popularly known as the Song-Song couple, fell in love while filming military drama Descendants of the Sun in 2016. Their intense chemistry gave rise to romance rumours, but the couple vehemently denied being involved.

They confessed to be in love earlier this month, and announced they would be getting married on October 31.

Not much is known about their wedding, but Descendants of the Sun theme park in Taebaek, Gangwon Province want the couple to hold their wedding ceremony there.

City officials reportedly visited Battleship Island actor Joong Ki's Agency for persuading him to hold the ceremony at the theme park, which was built around the Descendants of the Sun set. It features the Urk church and a statue of the couple kissing.

"I and 50,000 citizens of Taebaek sincerely hope the wedding takes place at the Descendants of the Sun theme park where the TV drama was filmed and the love between the two blossomed," an official from Taebaek said, according to Asia One.