Descendants of the Sun actors Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have finally confirmed romance rumours and released a statement via their agency that they will be walking down the aisle in October this year.

The couple has been romantically linked ever since they acted together in the military drama Descendants of the Sun which aired its last episode in April last year.

The couple and their agencies have slammed these romance rumours on numerous occasions and in a statement released on July 5, their respective agencies said the couple had no choice but to be cautious.

The statement, as quoted by Soompi, reads:

"Hello. This is Blossom Entertainment and United Artists Agency. First of all, we give our thanks to the Korean and international fans who have shown a lot of interest in and love for Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. Also, we ask for your understanding as we convey this surprising news.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will be holding a wedding ceremony on the final day of October 2017. A marriage is not only a private matter but also a meeting between two families, so it was a delicate situation in many ways. There was no choice but to be cautious prior to marriage, and so we are at last conveying this message.

We ask for everyone's understanding. We ask for you to send the couple best wishes for their beautiful future together, and the two actors will be conveying the news to their fans separately. Thank you."

Song Joong Ki will next be seen in Battleship Island which will hit theatres in August this year. Not much is known about Song Hye Kyo's future projects. Descendants of the Sun Season 2 is said to be in the works.