Korean romantic dramas are widely popular for their sensible and touching stories. However, do you know that many co-stars fell in love while filming these dramas? Not just dramas, even while filming short commercials and music videos, actors have fallen in love with their co-workers.

We bring to you a list of Korean stars who fell in love on sets:

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung

Popular K-drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo not only won the hearts of fans but also of the co-stars. Co-stars Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung of the popular drama fell in love on the sets and started dating in secret. Later, they revealed that they have been dating for almost five months.

Rain and Kim Tae Hee

Rain and Kim Tae Hee tied the knot this year on January 19. After a five-year-long relationship, they married in a low key ceremony at a beautiful church with close friends and family. The two started dating after they did a Coupang commercial together.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo

The Descendants of the Sun co-stars, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have recently revealed their wedding date after keeping their relationship a secret for a pretty long time

The couple later thanked the PD of drama, Lee Eung Bok as well as writer Kim Eun Sook for casting them, without which they wouldn't have got the chance to meet each other. They are getting married this year on October 31.

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young

The stars, Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young, met each other through Save the Last Dance for Me (2004). They later started dating in 2007, got married in 2013 and welcomed their baby daughter in 2015.

BIGBANG's Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin

Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin started dating soon after filming the 1AM music video. According to Koreaboo, Taeyang while talking about his girlfriend, said, "Honestly, I think people change after meeting the person they love. I didn't have many romantic relationships, and the romantic side of me was beginning to disappear. I felt 'dry'. However, after I fell in love with [Min Hyo Rin], I rediscovered the romantic side of me."

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah met while filming a Giordano commercial. They started dating soon after that but tried to keep their relationship a secret. However, media spotted them together and they confirmed their relationship in July 2015.

Gu Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun

The dating news of Gu Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun, co-stars in the popular TV series Blood (2015), broke out in March 2016. Before that, they were secretly dating for quite some time. Just three months after confirming their relationship, on June 2016, the couple entered wedlock.