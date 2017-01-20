Song Joong Ki is teasing fans with the sequel of popular K-pop drama Descendants of the Sun. Joong Ki has been posting photos on his Instagram page, hinting that they might be shooting for the second season of Descendants of the Sun.

On Wednesday, Joong Ki posted a photo with a mystery woman that seems to have been taken in a library. The photo immediately received thousands of likes with fans asking about the mystery woman. Fans even asked whether the photo is a still from a new movie or from his upcoming drama.

"I hope DOTS (Descendants of the Sun) isn't the last drama you'll be doing with," one fan asked. "Is this a movie or drama?" another fan asked.

The photo also sparked a speculation that he might be shooting for the second season of Descendants of the Sun. However, the actor has not said anything about the sequel to the popular Descendants of the Sun drama series.

A week ago, Joong Ki had posted a photo of him in military uniform that sparked the speculations that season 2 is happening soon.

Currently, fans are waiting for the makers of Descendants of the Sun to come back with the second season. Several fans even commented on social media saying that they want Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo to get married on-screen for the upcoming season. A few websites even reported that Joong Ki and Hye Kyo will work for the sequel after winning big trophies at KBS Drama Awards 2016, but the makers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the second season.

Meanwhile, Joong Ki and Hye Kyo recently shared the stage when they attended the KBS Drama Awards. Joong Ki and Hye Kyo took home the Grand Prize, one of the biggest honours, and the best couple award for their performance in the popular drama series.