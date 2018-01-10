Television star Parvati aka Sonarika Bhadoria, who became a household name with her stint in mythological series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, reportedly got injured her leg after slipping in bathroom in the wee hours of Wednesday, January 10.

She has suffered a major injury in her leg and has been advised a complete bed rest by the doctors, accoring to a report in Spotboye.

Sonarika Bhadoria made headlines last year when she shared some of her sizzling bikini pictures on her Instagram account for which she was trolled massively by the netizens who couldn't accept her wearing short clothes since she played the divine role of Goddess Parvati in her popular TV show.

However, she remained unperturbed and gave it back to the haters in her own inimitable way.

In 2017, Sonarika was in the news when she got a 23-year-old man from Kurkheda arrested for sending her obscene messages and pictures.

"The accused was constantly sending objectionable and obscene messages as well as photos to the actor since October 2016. She got scared of the messages and blocked his number several times, but he would use different numbers to harass her. The actress then visited us in February and registered the complaint," a police official told Mid-day.

The actress also made her Bollywood debut in the movie Saansein - The Last Breath but unfortunately it failed to make an impact on the audience.

Apart from doing TV and Bollywood, Sonarika is also popular in the Telugu film industry. She debuted as a female lead in the year 2015 with Telugu cinema Jadoogadu.

The bombshell is now making her comeback with a new TV show Prithvi Vallabh which is all set to launch on Wednesday in Mumbai. However, due to her injury, Sonarika might not be able to attend the press conference and interact with the media.