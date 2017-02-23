Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has never shared her personal life in public, but now, the actress is seen posting photos and videos with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. After sharing some adorable pictures, Sonam has now posted a video on Instagram with him.

The Neerja actress is seen doing a trick with a spoon by sticking it on the tip of her nose while Anand is seen taking a selfie video and he is laughing at it. Sonam shared the video with a caption saying: ""Everything will be great. Better than great. Just sometimes a step back gives perspective and allows for more steps forward - Anand Ahuja @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal."

The alleged couple has been spotted on several dates and at events in the past. They grabbed attention by arriving together at the success party of Akshay Kumar's Rustom last year. In fact, the actress also didn't deny being in a relationship when Karan Johar asked about it on Koffee With Karan, season 5.

Take a look at the video here:

"Everything will be great. Better than great. Just sometimes a step back gives perspective and allows for more steps forward" - Anand Ahuja @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal ? A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:29am PST

Sonam will next be seen in her sister Rhea Kapoor's production Veera Di Wedding. She will share the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar in it. Her last movie Neerja turned out to be a big success. The industry is also rife with rumours that she might star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai's next, in which the Raees actor will play a dwarf.