Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor proved her acting prowess with Neerja last year and now, fans' expectations have increased from the fashionista. But like every mother, Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor too wants her daughter to settle down.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita is fond of Sonam's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. She wants Anand to put a ring on her daughter and the relationship by the end of this year. Though Sonam has not admitted to her relationship in public yet, it looks like her family really likes her choice.

Surprisingly, the actress, who has never spoken about her personal life in public in the past, is often seen posting photos and videos with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja these days. The diva last posted a picture of them on Instagram and before that, a video also went viral.

The rumoured love birds first grabbed attention when they arrived together at the success party of Akshay Kumar's Rustom last year. In fact, the actress also didn't deny being in a relationship when Karan Johar asked about it on Koffee With Karan, season 5.

Will Anand fulfil Sonam's mother's wish? We hope for wedding bells soon. Take a look at a few photos and videos of the duo here:

#softlysoftlycatcheemonkey #everydayphenomenal A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

"Everything will be great. Better than great. Just sometimes a step back gives perspective and allows for more steps forward" - Anand Ahuja @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal ? A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:29am PST

You damn right it's limited! #FreshPriceTuesdays with the real Fresh Prince! ??? #latergram #damnrightitslimited A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Aug 29, 2016 at 9:35pm PDT

@anandahuja with @sonamkapoor 's family ? . . . #anandahuja #sonamkapoor A post shared by sonam & anand (@sonamkapoor_anandahuja_lovers) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:46am PST

Couple goals @anandahuja @sonamkapoor A post shared by sonam & anand (@sonamkapoor_anandahuja_lovers) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

Love birds #sonamkapoor #anandahuja partying in London ?? A post shared by sonam & anand (@sonamkapoor_anandahuja_lovers) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST