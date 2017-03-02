Sonam Kapoor has posted an emotional message to her cousin, Akshay Marwah, who got married recently. Kamal Haasan met Queen Elizabeth II as part of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017.

Kamal Haasan meets Queen Elizabeth II

Kamal Haasan was part of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017. The event was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace. Sharing some pictures from the event on Facebook, Haasan wrote, "The Queen seemed in good health and remembered her visit to India fondly. The Duke of Edinburgh was in great shape and health as well. The exchange was brief as there were too many people. You might remember during Her Majesty's visit to India, she visited my film set. Probably the only film shooting she had attended in her whole life."

Kapoors attend family wedding in Dubai; Sonam posts emotional message to cousin

Sonam and the entire Kapoor family including Anil, Arjun and Sri Devi recently attended Akshay Marwah's destination wedding in UAE. Akshay is Anil's sister Reena's son and several pictures from the big fat Indian wedding have been posted by the celebrities on their social media accounts. In one of the videos, Sonam is seen shaking a leg with father Anil and cousin Arjun. Another video showed chacha-bhatija Anil and Arjun dancing to the former's hit number My name is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan.

The Neerja actress posted a picture of the groom along with a message: "Dear @akshaymarwah22 I love you bhai, you are a lucky soul to understand the meaning and need for a partner to share all your ups and downs of life with. Life is so much better when you have someone who loves you and who you can love in return. I'm so proud of you that you had the courage to choose that. I was moved to tears with the joy and expectation I saw on your face when the baraat moved towards the mandap. @aashitarelan16 is one lucky girl. I hope your journey forward is beautiful and filled with life! I love you both. #akmash #bhaikishaadi."

Hrithik Roshan excited to watch Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam in Sarkar 3:

Hrithik Roshan can't wait to watch Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam in her next, Sarkar 3. Yami, who played a blind girl in Kaabil, will do a negative role in the third instalment of the popular political thriller. Hrithik tweeted, "Looking fantastic! @yamigautam can't wait to see the other side of Su." Yami replied saying: "Haha! Thank youuuuuu! Can't wait to show it to you as soon as it's ready!"

Suniel Shetty's father passes away

Actor Suniel Shetty's father Virappa Shetty passed away on February 28. He was 93 and breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for treatment. Abhishek Bachchan, who shared screen space with Suniel Shetty in Refugee and LOC: Kargil, visited the actor and his family.