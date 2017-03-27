Sonam Kapoor has been off from the big screen for quite some time now as her last release was critically acclaimed Neerja in early 2016. However, the actress now has three upcoming movies in 2017.

Sonam has opened up about the reason of her being away from films after Neerja. She said that the biopic was a heavy film and so she wanted a break after that.

"The beginning of 2016 was really hectic for me when Neerja released in February. I needed time. I don't know if people have noticed it, but I take a lot of time off between my films. I just needed to refresh myself and understand where I wanted to go next. I needed a break from Neerja as it was a heavy film for me to do. And after the promotions, I was exhausted , so I took time off," Sonam told DNA.

The report said that Sonam has three upcoming movies, and all the three seems to be promising. She will be seen as Sanjay Dutt's lady love in his biopic being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. After that she has sister Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, and then Sonam will also feature in Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman.

With three forthcoming movies, Sonam will certainly be very busy over the year, and thus, she won't get much time to prepare for her appearance in the soon-to-be-held Cannes festival.

"It's true. Now, what has happened is that though I will be going to Cannes in May, unfortunately for me, I am shooting for two films (Veere Di Wedding and Sanjay Dutt biopic) at that time, so I will just go there blind as far as my clothes are concerned. Whatever happens, will happen. If people don't like the clothes I wear, it's not my fault," she said.