It is Pakistan's heartthrob Fawad Khan's birthday as the handsome hunk turned 36 today. In sync with many of his fans, Sonam Kapoor wished the actor Happy Birthday on Twitter, but ended up receiving some hate comments on her post.

Sonam, who had worked with Fawad in the movie Khoobsurat, took to Twitter and wished him saying, "A very Happy Birthday Fawad! Hope you receive all the joy & happiness on this special day!"

While most of the fans wished Fawad back and expressed a desire to see him back into Bollywood, there are some who rather criticised Sonam for wishing a "Pakistani".

Some of them even called him a terrorist. A few others slammed the actress and asserted that Sonam does not have anyone from her family at the borders, and so she wished a Pakistani!

The deep-rooted hatred between Indians and Pakistanis is clearly visible in some of the replies that Sonam's wish received. Interestingly, not many celebrities from India wished Fawad on his birthday on social media.

A very Happy Birthday Fawad! ? Hope you receive all the joy & happiness on this special day! @_fawadakhan_

Happy Birthday Fawad ! Wish you and your family all the happiness of the world.

Fawad was already a hit actor in India for his good looks and acting skills, and his appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had made him even more popular.

However, in the wake of anti-Pakistani feelings in India some time ago, all actors and artists from the neighbouring country had to leave India. It was a burning topic then, and even the film ADHM had to face some backlash for having a Pakistani actor on board.

