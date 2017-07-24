Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor makes headlines quite often and this time it is related to her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja. The National award winner has not admitted to her relationship in public, but her recent statements have surely made it official.

Fashionista Sonam recently marked her international runway debut in an embellished ivory gown for Ralph and Russo and turned a bride in white for designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Talking about Indian wedding, she said: "The best part has to be the coming together of friends and families under one roof to celebrate. I also love how couples write passages or vows for one another and read them out... I think it's really meaningful and beautiful. Besides that, I love everything about shringar and mehandi, along with all the games that one plays during different ceremonies."

A few days ago, there were rumours that the actress is set to tie the knots with Anand soon.

Sonam also praised her parents and their marriage. She said: "They are, in fact, my role models for a picture perfect marriage. I have always modelled them as an ideal couple and learnt from them that best friends make the best couples."

Do you think she is hinting to her boyfriend with the statement, "best friends make the best couples"?

Anand and Sonam have been spotted at several events and vacations together. In fact, there were reports that Sonam's family is fond of Anand and want them to walk the aisle soon.

Sonam is currently gearing up for the shoot of her sister Rhea Kapoor's next Veere Di Wedding. The film will also mark the return of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan to the silver screen post her maternity break.