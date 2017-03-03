Sonam Kapoor was in the news after she apparently suffered a wardrobe malfunction at a recent event. The actress had worn a black jumpsuit that revealed more than she had intended to. While many reports were published with photos of her wardrobe malfunction, claiming that she was not comfortable on stage, the Neerja actress has now reacted to all the reports and rejected the claims.

Sonam took to Twitter and said that she was very much comfortable in the dress and that she is proud of her body. She expressed anger at the reports and said that there was much more at the event that could have been reported and not her skin.

"I was very comfortable in my outfit. I said a lot of pertinent things but obv you guys rather report this," she first tweeted. In her second tweet, Sonam said, "sexist nonsense. The photogs went out of their way to take these pics..and frankly I don't give a damn. I am proud of my body."

Sonam was seen adjusting her dress repeatedly at the event and some of the shutterbugs got her in awkward angles. Some of the photos showed Sonam's side-boobs being flaunted, giving the impression that she had suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Sonam is known for sporting bold outfits at such events and she always carries those with ease. However, this time it appeared that the fashionista was a bit uncomfortable. However, Sonam has now clarified that she was very much comfortable in the dress.