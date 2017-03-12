Bollywood has something new every day. Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines on a daily basis for her outspoken nature and her remark on nepotism. This has created a lot of buzz and it looks like the issue is not dying down anytime soon.

Also read: Karan Johar accused of defaming Kangana Ranaut

Take a look at such interesting news of the day here:

Sonam Kapoor reacts to Kangana Ranaut's comments

Like Kangana, Sonam too is known to be outspoken and at a recent event, she was asked what she thought of Kangana's remark on nepotism. The Queen actress created controversy with her remarks on Koffee with Karan, to which Sonam responded saying that she was not aware of Kangana's statements as she was travelling. She further said that Kangana keeps saying a lot of stuff and it is very entertaining. Sonam even admitted that she looks forward to her interviews. She then added: "I wish. I have done only one film with Karan Johar."

No Holi for Bachchans

All the festivals are a high profile affair at the Bachchan's house. But this year, the family will not celebrate Holi. The reason is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai health concerns. He is said to be battling for life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Veena Malik and her husband part ways

Actress Veena Malik ended her three-year-old marriage and has officially divorced her husband Asad Bashir Khan Khattak, PTI reported. She filed for divorce in the first week of January citing irreconcilable differences and said that they could not live together. Veena and Asad got married in December 2013 in Dubai and have been living separately for the last three months. They have two children together.

Phillauri's ghost to interact with cine-goers

The makers of Phillauri have come up with a unique idea to promote the movie. Anushka Sharma plays a friendly ghost in the movie, and Fox Star Studios is deploying the 3D Projection technology in cinemas to make Shashi interact with cine-goers across the country. This is the first time that 3D Hologram projection is being used to promote a movie in India.