Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan sparked off the debate on nepotism once again after they took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut on the stage of the recently held IIFA Awards 2017.

Although Karan and his co-hosts issued a public apology after receiving severe backlash from all corners, the debate on nepotism refuses to die down. Not just the public, even celebrities are trying to share their opinion on the much-hyped topic.

However, when Sonam Kapoor tried to join in the debate, she was trolled heavily by the netizens; reason: she tried to educate people by sharing the meaning of nepotism but with a minor blunder.

On July 18, the Neerja actress posted a tweet defining nepotism but misspelt the word "nepotism", which resulted in haters trolling her. It was only after 24 hours that the actress realised it and shared a fresh post. But till then, the damage was already made.

#fya NEPOTISM: the practice among those with power or influence of favouring RELATIVES or FRIENDS, especially by giving them jobs. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2017

Twitterati advised her to copy paste the word "nepotism" correctly from Google, the same way she did with the definition.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions here:

Rajesh Rathi‏: "Please don't make a fool of yourself by telling people the definition of nepotism. Point is yes it exists and u shld accept it."

Inglorious Batman‏: "Girl knows how to Google."

Prateek: "Nepotism is greatly defined by your existence in this industry ......so don't you try to give sermons."

Aditya Anand‏: "Also please do the same for your other relative/cousin, Arjun Kapoor. Its in the interest of the nation too.

P.S.- Mubarakan flop hai!"

Anand Singh‏: "In google search this one is the first description of Nepotism and u copy paste it. U also belongs to same "

In other news, rumour has been doing the rounds that Sonam may soon tie the knot with beau Anand Ahuja. Sonam is said to be quite sure about her feelings for Anand and so the family sees no reason to delay the wedding. However, the actress has denied the report claiming it to be baseless.

Sonam is currently gearing up for the shoot of her sister Rhea Kapoor's next Veere Di Wedding. The film will also mark the return of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan to the silver screen post her maternity break.